Dylan Rigobert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chagos Fa player Dylan Rigobert has Died .

Chagos Fa player Dylan Rigobert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with a heavy and broken heart we learn Chagos Fa player Dylan Rigobert has tragically passed away this morning. He also played locally for @OakwoodFC and AFC Acorns and was loved and will be missed by so many. Plz donate in Dylan memory, RIPhttps://t.co/nT2RQPM53y — Chagos Islands FA (@chagosisland) January 25, 2021

