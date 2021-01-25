Dylan Rigobert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chagos Fa player Dylan Rigobert has Died .
Chagos Fa player Dylan Rigobert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with a heavy and broken heart we learn Chagos Fa player Dylan Rigobert has tragically passed away this morning. He also played locally for @OakwoodFC and AFC Acorns and was loved and will be missed by so many.
Plz donate in Dylan memory,
— Chagos Islands FA (@chagosisland) January 25, 2021
