Dylan Rigobert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chagos Islands football player Dylan Rigobert has Died .
Chagos Islands football player Dylan Rigobert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Deeply sad news about the passing of Chagos Islands football player Dylan Rigobert.
Please join us in sending our sympathies and donating anything you can to help his bereved family at this incredibly difficult time
https://t.co/snSNCMc6fr https://t.co/2sCfCHNSap
— UK Chagos Support (@ChagosUK) January 25, 2021
