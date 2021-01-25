Dylan Rigobert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dylan Rigobert of Cosmos United has Died .
Dylan Rigobert of Cosmos United has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are saddened to hear that Dylan Rigobert of Cosmos United has sadly passed away. Comms has been sent to all SSFL clubs this afternoon
A Go Fund Me page has been setup to raise funds for Dylan’s family, please give generously 🙏🏻https://t.co/8pZauXOs2R
— Southern Sunday Football League (@SouthernSunday) January 25, 2021
