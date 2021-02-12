Dylan Scott Wall Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dylan Scott Wall was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, but died as a result of his injuries.
USMWF United Support and Memorial for Workplace Fatalities 7h · North Carolina UPS driver killed while delivering packages A 23-year-old UPS driver was killed while making deliveries in Raleigh Wednesday. His accused killer has been arrested RALEIGH, N.C. — A 23-year-old UPS employee is dead after he was shot while delivering packages in Raleigh, North Carolina Wednesday. One witness said he heard at least seven shots. Dylan Scott Wall was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, but died as a result of his injuries. SWAT team members surrounded a house near the scene of the shooting and after a brief standoff arrested Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30. He has been charged with murder in connection with Wall’s death. UPS released a statement regarding Wall’s death, saying, “We are heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.” Read more: https://bit.ly/2MM1gcF
