“e-cycles in India”: What Are the Different Types of E-Cycles Available in India?

Exploring the World of Electric Cycles in India

Electric cycles, also known as e-bikes, have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their sustainability and efficiency. They offer a viable alternative to traditional cycles, with an electric motor-powered pedal assistance that makes them easier to ride in challenging terrains. In India, two types of electric cycles are currently available for purchase, categorized based on their motor power, motor intervention and top speed.

Types of Electric Cycles in India

Pedal Assist

The first type of e-cycles available in India is the pedal assist variety. These cycles have a motor that activates only when the rider pedals and stops providing assistance once a certain speed threshold is crossed. The motor is designed to assist the rider, but not to completely take over, allowing the rider to remain in control. The Motovolt Kivo Easy is an example of such a cycle, with a range of up to 45km in pedal assist mode.

Throttle and Pedal Assist

The second type of e-cycles in India is similar to the pedal assist variety, with an added throttle feature. These cycles feature a throttle in addition to pedal assistance, allowing the rider to control the speed of the bike without pedalling. The top speed for these cycles using throttle alone is capped at 25kmph, but can reach a much higher top speed when the rider pedals, especially with gears. The EMotorad X1, X2, X3 and the Firefox Adventron are examples of such electric cycles, with prices starting at Rs 24,999. These cycles come equipped with features such as a full hardtail MTB with throttle and pedal assistance, removable battery and puncture-resistant tyres.

On the premium end of the spectrum, the Nighthawk and Desert Eagle are examples of electric cycles with a higher price tag. For instance, the Nighthawk is priced at Rs 4.75 lakh and features premium forks with 120mm of travel, app connectivity and puncture-resistant tyres. It also offers a claimed range of 105km and a 17.5Ah battery. The Desert Eagle, on the other hand, features a 150mm travel fork and Tektro 2-piston brakes at both ends. Both cycles come with a lightweight full-aluminium frame, contributing to their higher cost.

Which Type of Cycle is Meant for Whom?

Pedal Assist

Pedal assist electric cycles are best suited for riders who want to maintain their fitness levels while still enjoying the convenience of an electric cycle. They are ideal for riders who want to get a workout while also getting help on hills or against the wind.

Throttle and Pedal Assist

These cycles are best suited for riders who want a bit more assistance, but still want to get some exercise. They are ideal for riders who may not have the fitness level to tackle hills or headwinds on a traditional bicycle. They are also ideal for office commutes as they require less energy to ride compared to regular cycles.

Approximate Cost

The cost of electric cycles in India varies depending on the type and brand. Cycles with pedal assist typically cost between Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000, while cycles featuring throttle and pedal assist can cost anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 or even Rs 1 lakh in some cases, depending on the type of equipment. It’s important to note that the costs of electric cycles in India are relatively lower compared to other countries.

In conclusion, electric cycles offer a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation in India, with two types available for purchase. Whether you’re looking for a cycle to maintain your fitness levels or to make your daily commute easier, electric cycles have something to offer for everyone.

Electric bicycles in India E-bikes available in India Battery-powered cycles in India Different types of e-cycles in India Best electric bicycles for Indian roads

News Source : ZigWheels.com

Source Link :Types Of E-cycles Currently Available In India/