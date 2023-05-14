E Jean Carroll Younger : As an AI language model, I cannot determine the exact context of the original sentence. However, I can provide you with a possible paraphrase: E Jean Carroll was once more youthful than her current age.

Rephrased: A Voyage of Self-Exploration: E Jean Carroll’s Formative Years

Introduction

E Jean Carroll is a renowned American journalist, advice columnist, and TV personality. She was born on December 12, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. Carroll is famously known for her work as an advice columnist for Elle magazine, where she has been offering advice to readers since 1993. She is also a frequent contributor to other publications, including The New York Times, Esquire, and Playboy, among others. In this article, we will take a closer look at E Jean Carroll’s younger years and how she became the successful woman she is today.

Early Life

E Jean Carroll was born in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in the nearby city of Indianapolis. She was the fourth of six children born to her parents, who were both educators. Carroll’s mother was a high school English teacher, while her father was a college professor. Growing up, Carroll was interested in writing, and she was an avid reader from a young age. She attended the University of Indiana, where she earned a degree in English.

Career

After graduating from college, E Jean Carroll moved to New York City to pursue a career in writing. She began her career as a freelance writer, writing for publications such as Mademoiselle, Glamour, and The Village Voice. In 1972, she landed a job as a contributing editor at Esquire magazine, where she worked for several years. During her time at Esquire, Carroll wrote several groundbreaking articles, including a profile of the feminist author Erica Jong.

In the 1980s, E Jean Carroll began working as an advice columnist for the women’s magazine, Self. She later moved on to become the advice columnist for Elle magazine, where she has been offering advice to readers since 1993. Carroll’s advice column is known for its humor, wit, and no-nonsense approach to tackling difficult problems.

In addition to her work as an advice columnist, E Jean Carroll has also worked as a TV personality. She has appeared on several TV shows, including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Today Show, and Good Morning America. She has also worked as an actress, appearing in several films and TV shows.

Personal Life

E Jean Carroll has been married twice in her life. Her first marriage was to John Johnson, the founder of Ebony and Jet magazines. The couple was married in 1970 but later divorced in 1972. Carroll’s second marriage was to Hunter S. Thompson, the famous writer and journalist. The couple was married from 1983 until Thompson’s death in 2005.

Controversy

In June 2019, E Jean Carroll made headlines when she accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump denied the allegation, stating that he had never met Carroll and that she was “not his type.” Carroll responded by publishing an excerpt from her forthcoming book, which detailed the alleged assault. The book, titled “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” was released in July 2019.

Conclusion

E Jean Carroll is a remarkable woman who has made a significant impact on the media industry. Her career as a writer and advice columnist has spanned several decades, and she has become a role model for many women. Despite controversy surrounding her allegations against Donald Trump, Carroll continues to inspire and empower women through her work. Her legacy is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination in the face of adversity.

