E.N.T Surgeon Dr. Durga Prasad: Expert E.N.T Surgeon Dr. Durga Prasad Shares Health Tips on Symptoms and Causes of E.N.T Problems

E.N.T Problems: Symptoms and Causes
E.N.T (Ear, Nose, and Throat) problems are common ailments experienced by people of all ages. These problems can range from minor issues such as a common cold to severe conditions such as cancer. It is important to understand the symptoms and causes of E.N.T problems to seek timely medical attention from a qualified E.N.T surgeon such as Dr. Durga Prasad.
Symptoms of E.N.T Problems
The symptoms of E.N.T problems can vary depending on the affected area, severity, and underlying cause. Here are some common symptoms to look out for:
Ear Problems
- Earache
- Hearing loss
- Ringing in the ears (tinnitus)
- Dizziness or vertigo
- Discharge or fluid from the ear
- Itching or irritation in the ear
Nose Problems
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of smell or taste
- Postnasal drip (mucus dripping down the back of the throat)
- Nosebleeds
Throat Problems
- Sore throat
- Hoarseness or loss of voice
- Difficulty swallowing
- Coughing
- Throat clearing
- Lump in the throat sensation
Causes of E.N.T Problems
E.N.T problems can have various causes that range from infections to structural abnormalities. Here are some common causes of E.N.T problems:
Ear Problems
- Ear infections (otitis media)
- Swimmer’s ear (otitis externa)
- Wax buildup
- Eardrum rupture
- Meniere’s disease
- Acoustic neuroma
Nose Problems
- Allergies
- Sinusitis
- Deviated septum
- Nasal polyps
- Colds and flu
- Environmental irritants (dust, smoke, pollution)
Throat Problems
- Pharyngitis (sore throat)
- Tonsillitis
- Laryngitis
- Acid reflux
- Throat cancer
- Sleep apnea
E.N.T Surgeon Dr. Durga Prasad
Dr. Durga Prasad is an experienced and skilled E.N.T surgeon who specializes in diagnosing and treating E.N.T problems. He has a vast knowledge of the latest medical advancements in the field of E.N.T surgery and uses his expertise to provide the best possible care to his patients.
Dr. Durga Prasad has completed his MBBS and MS (ENT) from the prestigious Kurnool Medical College in Andhra Pradesh. He has also received advanced training in endoscopic sinus surgery and micro-ear surgery from the University of Melbourne, Australia.
Dr. Durga Prasad has a patient-centric approach and believes in providing personalized care to each patient. He has successfully treated numerous patients with E.N.T problems and has earned a reputation for his expert diagnosis and treatment.
Health Tips
Here are some health tips to prevent E.N.T problems:
- Practice good hygiene such as washing hands regularly and avoiding sharing personal items
- Avoid smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke
- Use earplugs or earmuffs in noisy environments
- Avoid prolonged exposure to loud music or noise
- Keep your surroundings clean and free from allergens
- Stay hydrated to keep nasal passages moist
- Avoid using cotton swabs or other objects to clean your ears
In conclusion, E.N.T problems can cause discomfort and affect the quality of life if left untreated. It is essential to seek medical attention from a qualified E.N.T surgeon such as Dr. Durga Prasad if you experience any symptoms of E.N.T problems. By following the health tips mentioned above, you can prevent E.N.T problems and maintain good overall health.
- Ear Infections
- Tinnitus
- Sinusitis
- Sore Throat
- Vertigo
News Source : CVR Health
Source Link :E.N.T Problems | Symptoms And Causes | E.N.T Surgeon Dr.Durga Prasad | Health Tips/