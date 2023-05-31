E.N.T Surgeon Dr. Durga Prasad: Expert E.N.T Surgeon Dr. Durga Prasad Shares Health Tips on Symptoms and Causes of E.N.T Problems

E.N.T Problems: Symptoms and Causes

E.N.T (Ear, Nose, and Throat) problems are common ailments experienced by people of all ages. These problems can range from minor issues such as a common cold to severe conditions such as cancer. It is important to understand the symptoms and causes of E.N.T problems to seek timely medical attention from a qualified E.N.T surgeon such as Dr. Durga Prasad.

Symptoms of E.N.T Problems

The symptoms of E.N.T problems can vary depending on the affected area, severity, and underlying cause. Here are some common symptoms to look out for:

Ear Problems

Earache

Hearing loss

Ringing in the ears (tinnitus)

Dizziness or vertigo

Discharge or fluid from the ear

Itching or irritation in the ear

Nose Problems

Runny or stuffy nose

Sneezing

Nasal congestion

Loss of smell or taste

Postnasal drip (mucus dripping down the back of the throat)

Nosebleeds

Throat Problems

Sore throat

Hoarseness or loss of voice

Difficulty swallowing

Coughing

Throat clearing

Lump in the throat sensation

Causes of E.N.T Problems

E.N.T problems can have various causes that range from infections to structural abnormalities. Here are some common causes of E.N.T problems:

Ear Problems

Ear infections (otitis media)

Swimmer’s ear (otitis externa)

Wax buildup

Eardrum rupture

Meniere’s disease

Acoustic neuroma

Nose Problems

Allergies

Sinusitis

Deviated septum

Nasal polyps

Colds and flu

Environmental irritants (dust, smoke, pollution)

Throat Problems

Pharyngitis (sore throat)

Tonsillitis

Laryngitis

Acid reflux

Throat cancer

Sleep apnea

E.N.T Surgeon Dr. Durga Prasad

Dr. Durga Prasad is an experienced and skilled E.N.T surgeon who specializes in diagnosing and treating E.N.T problems. He has a vast knowledge of the latest medical advancements in the field of E.N.T surgery and uses his expertise to provide the best possible care to his patients.

Dr. Durga Prasad has completed his MBBS and MS (ENT) from the prestigious Kurnool Medical College in Andhra Pradesh. He has also received advanced training in endoscopic sinus surgery and micro-ear surgery from the University of Melbourne, Australia.

Dr. Durga Prasad has a patient-centric approach and believes in providing personalized care to each patient. He has successfully treated numerous patients with E.N.T problems and has earned a reputation for his expert diagnosis and treatment.

Health Tips

Here are some health tips to prevent E.N.T problems:

Practice good hygiene such as washing hands regularly and avoiding sharing personal items

Avoid smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke

Use earplugs or earmuffs in noisy environments

Avoid prolonged exposure to loud music or noise

Keep your surroundings clean and free from allergens

Stay hydrated to keep nasal passages moist

Avoid using cotton swabs or other objects to clean your ears

In conclusion, E.N.T problems can cause discomfort and affect the quality of life if left untreated. It is essential to seek medical attention from a qualified E.N.T surgeon such as Dr. Durga Prasad if you experience any symptoms of E.N.T problems. By following the health tips mentioned above, you can prevent E.N.T problems and maintain good overall health.

Ear Infections Tinnitus Sinusitis Sore Throat Vertigo

News Source : CVR Health

Source Link :E.N.T Problems | Symptoms And Causes | E.N.T Surgeon Dr.Durga Prasad | Health Tips/