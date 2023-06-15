e resident, passes away in moderation

Patrick Hurley Passes Away at a Respectable Age

Patrick Hurley, who resided in Shirley, Massachusetts, passed away recently at a respectable age after a long life. He had been a well-known member of the community for many years.

Although we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and the wonderful memories he left behind. He will always be remembered as a loving family man, a devoted friend, and a valued member of the community.

May his soul rest in peace.

