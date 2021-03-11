Eamon Corry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Eamon Corry has Died.

Eamon Corry has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

SF Glens SC 16h · It is with great sadness the San Francisco Glens share that we have lost a member of our Family today. Eamon Corry was an integral part of the 1990 team that made it all the way to the National Amateur Cup final. Nothing got by #7, our formidable center back stopper. A Glen through and through. Our thoughts and prayers are with Eamon’s family, which includes his wife Megan, daughters Jennifer and Colleen, and his brother Bernard and family. May he rest in peace.

Source: (8) SF Glens SC – Posts | Facebook

Andreas Wolf

A warrior and fighter on the pitch and a kind hearted sole off. A tragic loss. Condolences to Eamon’s family and his Glens family.

Mark Burke

RIP Eamon. Traveled to Ireland with Eamon & Harps in late 1980’s. What great memories.

Ron Haas

College teammate. Would run through a brick wall for you, RIP

Joan Gavney

RIP Eamon – very sad to hear this news. Condolences to the Corry family.

Jim Lucey

It was an honor to play with Eamon in the fullback line with the Marin Scots. Rest In Peace.

Gaby Graham

Rest In Peace Eamon. Deepest sympathies to the Corry family!.

Hugh Duggan

One of the glens best ever players a heart of a lion and a gteat teammate R I P Eamon

Julie O’Brien

I wonder who won the coin toss? Whoever it was – may you welcome him with open arms and keep your dukes raised cuz you got yourself a wild one for sure. Slainte. Say Hello to Sheila.

