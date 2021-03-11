Eamon Corry Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Eamon Corry has Died.
SF Glens SC 16h · It is with great sadness the San Francisco Glens share that we have lost a member of our Family today. Eamon Corry was an integral part of the 1990 team that made it all the way to the National Amateur Cup final. Nothing got by #7, our formidable center back stopper. A Glen through and through. Our thoughts and prayers are with Eamon’s family, which includes his wife Megan, daughters Jennifer and Colleen, and his brother Bernard and family. May he rest in peace.
Andreas Wolf
A warrior and fighter on the pitch and a kind hearted sole off. A tragic loss. Condolences to Eamon’s family and his Glens family.
Mark Burke
RIP Eamon. Traveled to Ireland with Eamon & Harps in late 1980’s. What great memories.
Ron Haas
College teammate. Would run through a brick wall for you, RIP
Joan Gavney
RIP Eamon – very sad to hear this news. Condolences to the Corry family.
Jim Lucey
It was an honor to play with Eamon in the fullback line with the Marin Scots. Rest In Peace.
Gaby Graham
Rest In Peace Eamon. Deepest sympathies to the Corry family!.
Hugh Duggan
One of the glens best ever players a heart of a lion and a gteat teammate R I P Eamon
Julie O’Brien
I wonder who won the coin toss? Whoever it was – may you welcome him with open arms and keep your dukes raised cuz you got yourself a wild one for sure. Slainte. Say Hello to Sheila.
