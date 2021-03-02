Eamonn McCann Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Eamonn McCann has Died .

RT @smyth_stewart: Sad news tonight – Eamonn McCann has been at the forefront of fighting for socialism in Ireland, rejecting the Orange vs Green divide, since the 1960s. His book “War and an Irish Town” remains essential to understanding NI.

Solidarity @eamonderry https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/eamonn-mccann-to-step-down-on-health-grounds-40146040.html

