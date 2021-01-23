Eamonn McCourt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Eamonn ‘Peggy’ McCourt has Died .

Eamonn ‘Peggy’ McCourt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Ógra would like to extend our condolences to Eamonn ‘Peggy’ McCourt’s family, friends and community. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. pic.twitter.com/4jGSOhsWnp — Ógra Shinn Féin (@Ogra_SF) January 23, 2021

Ógra Shinn Féin @Ogra_SF Ógra would like to extend our condolences to Eamonn ‘Peggy’ McCourt’s family, friends and community. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.