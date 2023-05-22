“Ear Pain Treatment”: Forbes Health: Understanding Ear Pain – Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Ear Pain: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Ear pain is a common sensation that can be experienced by anyone, regardless of age or gender. It can be caused by various factors, including ear infections, dental issues, earwax buildup, and sinus infections. Understanding the symptoms and causes of ear pain can help determine the possible treatment options and when it’s time to seek medical care.

What is Ear Pain?

Ear pain, also known as otalgia, is a sharp, dull, stabbing, or burning sensation experienced in one or both ears. It can appear suddenly or grow gradually, depending on the cause of the ear pain. Most ear pain is temporary and dissipates once treated, but it can vary in duration from a few days to weeks, depending on the cause.

Causes of Ear Pain

There are two categories of ear pain, primary and referred ear pain. Primary ear pain originates within the ear and is more common in children. The most common causes of primary ear pain are ear infections of the outer or inner ear, earwax buildup, and trauma to the ear, such as eardrum damage. On the other hand, referred ear pain, also known as secondary ear pain, means the source of the pain is coming from somewhere else in the body, such as the jaw, head, neck, mouth, or throat. It occurs more often in adults, and common causes of referred ear pain include temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, dental infections, neck muscle strains, sinus infections, and migraines.

Symptoms of Ear Pain

Symptoms of both primary and referred ear pain vary depending on the cause of the pain. For primary ear pain, common symptoms include earache, decreased hearing, fever, and drainage from the ear. Referred ear pain symptoms may include pain in one or both ears or tightness and/or soreness in the jaw. The pain associated with TMJ is typically more intense in the morning if an individual grinds or clenches their teeth at night. Other causes of ear pain stemming from the jaw, such as ill-fitting dentures or dental infections, may cause increased pain while chewing.

When to See a Doctor

If ear pain is recurrent or does not clear up within three to five days, it is advisable to seek an evaluation from a health care professional. If a person experiences hearing loss, drainage, or dizziness associated with ear pain, it’s important to seek immediate medical care as these may be signs of a rare infection or tumor.

Ear Pain Treatment

For individuals experiencing ear pain due to earwax buildup, it is recommended to visit a health care provider for a professional cleaning. Avoid using cotton swabs or Q-tips, which can push earwax deeper into the ear. To prevent earwax from becoming an issue, use a few drops of baby oil or mineral oil at night several times a week to help prevent buildup. For individuals experiencing ear pain from TMJ, working with a dentist to treat the condition is the best course of action. Helpful dental treatment may include being fitted for a custom mouthguard to prevent teeth grinding during sleep. People with referred ear pain may also benefit from massage, moist heat applied to the painful area, or a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen.

In severe cases of ear pain, treatment depends on the amount of trauma to the ear, such as a hole in the eardrum or other damage within the ear. It typically starts with a hearing test to assess any damage. Trauma to the ear may develop from a traumatic event such as a car accident, but more commonly it’s from the use of cotton swabs or putting other objects within the ear.

In conclusion, ear pain can be caused by various factors and can be treated with proper care. Understanding the symptoms and causes of ear pain is important in determining the possible treatment options and when it’s time to seek medical care. Seek the advice of a healthcare provider if ear pain is recurrent or does not clear up within a few days.

Earache Otalgia Tinnitus Otitis Eustachian tube dysfunction

News Source : Jessica Braun Gervais

Source Link :What Is Ear Pain? Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatment – Forbes Health/