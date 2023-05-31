Ear Pain: Understanding Ear Pain: Signs, Reasons, Detection, and Management – Forbes Health

Ear Pain: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Ear pain is a common sensation experienced by many people and can stem from various reasons, including ear infections, dental issues, earwax buildup, and sinus infections. While most ear pain is temporary and dissipates once treated, understanding the symptoms and causes of ear pain can help determine possible treatment options and when to seek medical care.

What is Ear Pain?

Ear pain (otalgia) is when the ear has a sharp, dull, stabbing, or burning sensation. Ear pain, also called an earache, can occur in one or both ears and may appear suddenly or grow gradually, depending on the cause of the ear pain. Most ear pain is temporary and dissipates once treated, says Sarah Hodge, M.D., division chief of otology and neurotology at Augusta University Health in Georgia. However, ear pain can vary in duration from a few days to weeks, depending on the cause.

Causes of Ear Pain

There are two categories for ear pain, according to Dr. Hodge. Primary ear pain originates within the ear and is more common in children. The most common causes of primary ear pain are ear infections of the outer or inner ear, earwax buildup, and trauma to the ear, such as eardrum damage. Referred ear pain, also known as secondary ear pain, means the source of the pain is coming from somewhere else in the body, such as the jaw, head, neck, mouth, or throat, according to Robert Tuliszewski, M.D., an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) and otolaryngologist specialist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Secondary ear pain occurs more often in adults, and common causes of referred ear pain include temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, dental infections, neck muscle strains, sinus infections, and migraines.

Symptoms of Ear Pain

Symptoms of both primary and referred ear pain vary depending on the cause of the pain. For primary ear pain, common symptoms include:

Sharp or dull pain in the ear

A feeling of pressure or fullness in the ear

Drainage from the ear

Reduced hearing or difficulty hearing

Referred ear pain symptoms may include pain in one or both ears or tightness and/or soreness in the jaw, according to Dr. Hodge. The pain associated with TMJ is typically more intense in the morning if an individual grinds or clenches their teeth at night, she adds. Other causes of ear pain stemming from the jaw, such as ill-fitting dentures or dental infections, may cause increased pain while chewing, says Dr. Hodge.

When to See a Doctor

If ear pain is recurrent or does not clear up within three to five days, seek an evaluation from a healthcare professional, says Dr. Tuliszewski. If a person experiences hearing loss, drainage, or dizziness associated with ear pain, it’s important to seek immediate medical care as these may be signs of a rare infection or tumor, he adds.

Ear Pain Treatment

Dr. Hodge encourages people experiencing ear pain due to earwax buildup to visit a healthcare provider for a professional cleaning—and to avoid using cotton swabs or Q-tips, which can push earwax deeper into the ear. To prevent earwax from becoming an issue, she suggests using a few drops of baby oil or mineral oil at night several times a week to help prevent buildup.

For individuals experiencing ear pain from TMJ, working with a dentist to treat the condition is the best course of action, says Dr. Hodge. Helpful dental treatment may include being fitted for a custom mouthguard to prevent teeth grinding during sleep. People with referred ear pain may also benefit from massage, moist heat applied to the painful area, or a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen.

In severe cases of ear pain, treatment depends on the amount of trauma to the ear, such as a hole in the eardrum or other damage within the ear, and typically starts with a hearing test to assess any damage, explains Dr. Hodge. Trauma to the ear may develop from a traumatic event such as a car accident, but more commonly, it’s from the use of cotton swabs or putting other objects within the ear, says Dr. Hodge.

In conclusion, ear pain can be a discomforting and painful sensation, but most ear pain is treatable with proper care. Understanding the symptoms and causes of ear pain can help determine possible treatment options, and if the pain persists, it’s important to seek medical attention.

Earache symptoms Causes of ear pain Diagnosis of ear infections Treatment for ear pain Ear pain relief

News Source : Jessica Braun Gervais

Source Link :What Is Ear Pain? Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatment – Forbes Health/