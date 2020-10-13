Earl Harvey Death – Dead : Earl Harvey Obituary : Publisher and CEO of Philadelphia’s Black Professionals News Dies.
Earl Harvey has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.
“He was everywhere. Focused, community driven with a huge heart. He will be missed.”
Earl Harvey, pioneering Black media entrepreneur, dies at 65. https://t.co/scTRcSs43A
— WHYY News (@WHYYNews) October 13, 2020
Betty Jean Thompson wrote
Earl Harvey was such a nice man. I met him some years ago. He was always willing to help. His Kindness & as·tute Business sense Touched many Lives. My Prayers & Deepest to his Family & Friends. RIP EarlRed heartRed heartFolded handsFolded hands
Arnita DeShields wrote
Another great giant in the Philadelphia community got their wings – Earl Harvey…1 of the best in public affairs, public relations, media & marketing-always very supportive & encouraging-he will be missed-well done they good & faithful servant!
Tributes
Sad news about Earl Harvey. Earl won the Community of Service Award my last year as PABJ president and always believed in promoting and supporting Black businesses and nonprofits in Philly. Huge loss for the community. Ashe!
— Johann Calhoun (@johanncalhoun) October 13, 2020
Editor and Publisher of the black professions Mr @earl.harvey.50 RIP @ Black Urban Professionals in Philly https://t.co/hm3LMWI0Hn
— Sultan Khan (@sultankhan172) October 13, 2020
Ayana Jones wrote
Earl Harvey, publisher of the Black Professionals News, has died. He was affectionately known as the “godfather” of Black business in Philadelphia.
@PhillyTrib
TauhidChappell wrote
A big loss for the #Philly community & Black communities who benefited from his work: Earl Harvey, publisher and CEO of the Black Professionals News, passed away today at 65. Harvey was awarded
Jerseynews_Bill @shorelocalnews wrote
joins the community in mourning the loss of Earl Harvey, the publisher of the AC Times, a huge supporter and champion for our community. He was also a Board Member of the PR Council – Greater AC. Our t…
CapeAtlanticNews wrote
joins the community in mourning the loss of Earl Harvey, the publisher of the AC Times, a huge supporter and champion for our community. He was also a Board Member of the PR Council – Greater AC. Our thoughts & prayers are…
