Earl Harvey Death – Dead : Earl Harvey Obituary : Publisher and CEO of Philadelphia’s Black Professionals News Dies.

By | October 14, 2020
Earl Harvey has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“CBS Philly on Twitter: “REST IN PEACE: Earl Harvey, the publisher and CEO of Philadelphia’s Black Professionals News, has passed away. ”

Betty Jean Thompson wrote 
Earl Harvey was such a nice man. I met him some years ago. He was always willing to help. His Kindness & as·tute Business sense Touched many Lives. My Prayers & Deepest to his Family & Friends. RIP EarlRed heartRed heartFolded handsFolded hands

Arnita DeShields wrote 
Another great giant in the Philadelphia community got their wings – Earl Harvey…1 of the best in public affairs, public relations, media & marketing-always very supportive & encouraging-he will be missed-well done they good & faithful servant!

 

Tributes 

Ayana Jones wrote
Earl Harvey, publisher of the Black Professionals News, has died. He was affectionately known as the “godfather” of Black business in Philadelphia.
@PhillyTrib


TauhidChappell wrote
A big loss for the #Philly community & Black communities who benefited from his work: Earl Harvey, publisher and CEO of the Black Professionals News, passed away today at 65. Harvey was awarded

Jerseynews_Bill @shorelocalnews wrote
joins the community in mourning the loss of Earl Harvey, the publisher of the AC Times, a huge supporter and champion for our community. He was also a Board Member of the PR Council – Greater AC. Our t…

CapeAtlanticNews wrote
joins the community in mourning the loss of Earl Harvey, the publisher of the AC Times, a huge supporter and champion for our community. He was also a Board Member of the PR Council – Greater AC. Our thoughts & prayers are…

