Earl Harvey Death – Dead : Earl Harvey Obituary : Publisher and CEO of Philadelphia’s Black Professionals News Dies.

“He was everywhere. Focused, community driven with a huge heart. He will be missed.” Earl Harvey, pioneering Black media entrepreneur, dies at 65. https://t.co/scTRcSs43A — WHYY News (@WHYYNews) October 13, 2020

Betty Jean Thompson wrote

Earl Harvey was such a nice man. I met him some years ago. He was always willing to help. His Kindness & as·tute Business sense Touched many Lives. My Prayers & Deepest to his Family & Friends. RIP EarlRed heartRed heartFolded handsFolded hands Arnita DeShields wrote

Another great giant in the Philadelphia community got their wings – Earl Harvey…1 of the best in public affairs, public relations, media & marketing-always very supportive & encouraging-he will be missed-well done they good & faithful servant!

Tributes

Sad news about Earl Harvey. Earl won the Community of Service Award my last year as PABJ president and always believed in promoting and supporting Black businesses and nonprofits in Philly. Huge loss for the community. Ashe! — Johann Calhoun (@johanncalhoun) October 13, 2020

Editor and Publisher of the black professions Mr @earl.harvey.50 RIP @ Black Urban Professionals in Philly https://t.co/hm3LMWI0Hn — Sultan Khan (@sultankhan172) October 13, 2020

Ayana Jones wrote

Earl Harvey, publisher of the Black Professionals News, has died. He was affectionately known as the “godfather” of Black business in Philadelphia.

TauhidChappell wrote

A big loss for the #Philly community & Black communities who benefited from his work: Earl Harvey, publisher and CEO of the Black Professionals News, passed away today at 65.

joins the community in mourning the loss of Earl Harvey, the publisher of the AC Times, a huge supporter and champion for our community. He was also a Board Member of the PR Council – Greater AC.

joins the community in mourning the loss of Earl Harvey, the publisher of the AC Times, a huge supporter and champion for our community. He was also a Board Member of the PR Council – Greater AC.