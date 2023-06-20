Earl Hunter Passes Away Following Winton Hills Shooting: Obituary

Earl Hunter Dies After Winton Hills Shooting

Earl Hunter, aged 35, passed away on Tuesday night after sustaining injuries from a shooting incident in Winton Hills. He was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but unfortunately, his condition deteriorated and he passed away.

Hunter was born on March 15, 1986, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Karen, and a loving father to their two children. He was a hardworking man who was passionate about his job as a construction worker. He was known for his dedication, honesty, and his friendly nature.

Hunter was an active member of his community and was involved in various social and charitable activities. He was a member of the local church and regularly volunteered his time to help those in need.

Hunter’s sudden and tragic passing has left his family, friends, and colleagues heartbroken. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, his infectious smile, and his unwavering commitment to his loved ones.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

