Earl Hutto Death -Obituary – Dead : Legendary former Congressman Earl Hutto has Died .

Legendary former Congressman Earl Hutto has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Kerry Macodell shared a link. 5 hrs · RIP “…in the game of life, as in any game of ball, play it clean, play it fair or not at all.” PNJ.COM Legendary former Congressman Earl Hutto died Monday at age 94

Source: (20+) You grew up in Pensacola FL if you remember | Facebook





Tributes

———————— –

Leo Lucas

Walter Biggs said it well with his cartoon…”Les be sporty”. Biggs Sporting Goods…loved it, great guy.

Diane Goeller

Wonderful man wonderful family.

Eva Everett Penrose

Mr Hutto was helpful getting my exhusband into V A hospital. This was years ago. GratefulI had opportunity to thank him in person. He was easy to talk to . Thank you for all your service. Bless your family,

Violet Manning

He was a great man .if he could you in any way he would

Mike Mashburn

Sports, brought to you by Supreme ice cream. Watched his sports show regularly. Sorry for the loss of a good man.

Regina Sellers

Prayers for his family.He was a great person

Douglas Mcleod

He was a fine Christian man with high standards and ethics.

Dennis Jones Luker

Sad day my condolences to family

Sandra Jordan Holzinger

He was a really good man/Congressman. My daddy thought a lot of him.

Pam Carney Nolan

Prayers for his family and friends

Kerry Macodell

We need men like Earl Hutto in Congress today.

