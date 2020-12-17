Earl Hutto Death -Obituary – Dead : Legendary former Congressman Earl Hutto has Died .
Legendary former Congressman Earl Hutto has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Kerry Macodell shared a link. 5 hrs · RIP “…in the game of life, as in any game of ball, play it clean, play it fair or not at all.” PNJ.COM Legendary former Congressman Earl Hutto died Monday at age 94
Source: (20+) You grew up in Pensacola FL if you remember | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Leo Lucas
Walter Biggs said it well with his cartoon…”Les be sporty”. Biggs Sporting Goods…loved it, great guy.
Diane Goeller
Wonderful man wonderful family.
Eva Everett Penrose
Mr Hutto was helpful getting my exhusband into V A hospital. This was years ago. GratefulI had opportunity to thank him in person. He was easy to talk to . Thank you for all your service. Bless your family,
Violet Manning
He was a great man .if he could you in any way he would
Mike Mashburn
Sports, brought to you by Supreme ice cream. Watched his sports show regularly. Sorry for the loss of a good man.
Regina Sellers
Prayers for his family.He was a great person
Douglas Mcleod
He was a fine Christian man with high standards and ethics.
Dennis Jones Luker
Sad day my condolences to family
Sandra Jordan Holzinger
He was a really good man/Congressman. My daddy thought a lot of him.
Pam Carney Nolan
Prayers for his family and friends
Kerry Macodell
We need men like Earl Hutto in Congress today.
