Earl Price Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :retired Major Earl Price has Died .

retired Major Earl Price has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

We are deeply saddened to announce another loss for HCSO & for our community. Yesterday, recently retired Major Earl Price passed away. Major Price bravely served for over 36 years. We mourn this loss with his family and all who knew and loved him. #HCSO #RIP #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/ZESeBLs0Au

