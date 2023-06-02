“Earliest Known Quiescent Galaxy GS-9209 Discovered, Black Hole Suspected to Have Halted Star Formation”

GS-9209, earliest known quiescent galaxy with supermassive black hole that may have halted star formation. : Earliest quiescent galaxy discovered by Edinburgh researchers using James Webb Space Telescope, containing supermassive black hole larger than anticipated, possibly halting star formation.

The earliest known quiescent galaxy, GS-9209, has been discovered by researchers from Edinburgh using the James Webb Space Telescope. The galaxy formed between 600 and 800 million years after the Big Bang and stopped producing stars half a billion years later. Despite being smaller than the Milky Way, it contains a similar number of stars and a central supermassive black hole that is five times larger than expected. This black hole may have stopped star formation by emitting high-energy radiation that drove out galactic gas. GS-9209 is located 25 billion light-years away and is the earliest galaxy of its type ever discovered.

News Source : SciTechDaily

