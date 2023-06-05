Earliest Recorded Stand-Up Comedy Sketch from 500 Years Ago Discovered in 15th-Century Manuscript

Richard Heege : First recorded stand-up comedy sketch from 500 years ago discovered in 15th century manuscript featuring Richard Heege as the recorder

These old sheets of paper may seem ordinary, but they hold immense historical significance. Good News Network reports that scholars have identified them as potentially the world’s earliest recorded stand-up comedy sketch. The papers date back to 1480 when Richard Heege, a household cleric and tutor, attended a feast where a minstrel performed a three-part act. Heege recorded parts of the act that he could remember. The performance captures the essence of the High Middle Ages, characterized by artistic freedom, social mobility, vibrant nightlife, and a lively sense of humor. The booklet containing the texts obtained from the jester’s material is said to contain a Hunting of the Hare story, a mock sermon in prose, and an alliterative nonsense verse called “The Battle of Brackonwet.” The text was found in the National Library of Scotland by Dr. James Wade from the University of Cambridge’s English Faculty. Wade explained that the minstrel wrote part of his act with many nonsense sequences, making it hard to remember. He compared the humor to present-day shows like Mock the Week and slapstick, with self-irony and making audiences the butt of the joke characteristic of British stand-up comedy. The texts provide a glimpse into England’s medieval middle class and the skill and appreciation for minstrels. The minstrel’s humor was mad and offensive, but valuable, according to Wade. The rare texts showcase a medieval world rich in oral storytelling and popular entertainments.

News Source : https://scoop.upworthy.com

