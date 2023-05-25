“Early Bipolar Diagnosis”: Identification of a Link Between Early Bipolar Diagnosis and Reduced Suicide Rates

Improving Diagnosis and Treatment of Bipolar Disorder in Teenagers in Sweden

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by recurring episodes of mania and depression. It usually manifests between the ages of 12 and 25 and can take up to six years for diagnosis and treatment. Under-diagnosis in Sweden is high among individuals aged 15-19, according to previous large-scale prevalence studies. This delay can lead to serious consequences, including suicide, as confirmed by registry data from all of Sweden’s 21 regions between 2008 and 2021.

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet examined regional differences in the number of people aged 15 to 19 diagnosed with bipolar disorder and the correlation between population size-adjusted diagnoses and confirmed suicides for males and females. The results showed large regional differences in the percentage of young people diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The suicide rate among boys is almost five per cent lower in the regions that make most bipolar diagnoses than in those that make the fewest.

The study also found that although the number of prescriptions for the mood stabilizer lithium paradoxically decreased when more bipolar diagnoses were established, increases were observed in the number of boys who received lithium at least once. The researchers hypothesized that this could be interpreted as indicating that boys with bipolar disorder often begin lithium therapy but then switch to other mood-stabilizing drugs for various reasons. The researchers also see a possible risk that misguided treatment could lead to a higher suicide rate rather than no treatment at all.

The researchers found large regional differences in the use of advanced psychiatric treatments in child and adolescent psychiatry in Sweden. They plan to further investigate the effects of advanced psychiatric treatments on young people with bipolar disorder and other serious psychiatric conditions. The study was a collaboration among researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Uppsala University, Umeå University, Lund University, Region Halland, and Region Stockholm in Sweden and was financed by the Swedish Research Council.

Improving the diagnosis and treatment of bipolar disorder in teenagers in Sweden is critical to reducing the suicide rate among young people. Misdiagnosis and misguided treatment can lead to serious consequences, and under-diagnosis can delay treatment for years. The study’s findings highlight the need for more consistent and accurate diagnoses across all regions in Sweden, as well as the importance of providing appropriate treatment for young people with bipolar disorder.

In conclusion, improving the diagnosis and treatment of bipolar disorder in teenagers in Sweden is an urgent priority. The findings of this study provide valuable insights into the regional differences in the diagnosis and treatment of bipolar disorder and their correlation with suicide rates. More research is needed to determine the effects of advanced psychiatric treatments on young people with bipolar disorder and other serious psychiatric conditions. Ultimately, providing timely and appropriate treatment for young people with bipolar disorder can help prevent serious consequences, including suicide, and improve their quality of life.

Bipolar Disorder Suicide Prevention Mental Health Diagnosis Early Intervention Mood Disorders

News Source : Colleen Fleiss

Source Link :Link Between Early Bipolar Diagnosis and Lower Suicide Rates Identified/