“Early cancer detection with Ezra’s AI-powered full-body MRI”: Ezra’s Full-Body MRI Scanner Utilizes AI Technology to Detect Cancer Prior to Symptoms

Ezra, a New York-based startup, has developed an end-to-end cancer screening platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect hundreds of diseases, including cancer, in up to 13 organs. The company has recently received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Ezra Flash AI platform, which enhances the quality of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, reducing the time needed to complete a high-quality scan and lowering the cost of a full-body MRI by 30%. Ezra’s technology leverages AI across all three key components of the cancer screening process: imaging, analysis, and reporting. Ezra Flash AI enhances MR image quality, Ezra Prostate AI assists radiologists in the analysis of MR images of the prostate, and Ezra Reporter AI creates an easily digestible translation of radiology reports that assist medical professionals in communicating screening results to people.

Ezra’s ultimate goal is to enable early detection of cancer for everyone in the world. The American Cancer Society predicts that over 1.9 million people in the US will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023. By combining MRI imaging technology with AI, Ezra scans for possible cancer in the human body and monitors for hundreds of other conditions, such as brain aneurysms or fatty liver disease. Ezra’s AI has received FDA clearance for use in the brain, and the company plans to use the technology to launch what it touts as the “world’s first 30-minute full-body MRI scan.” The company has trained the AI to assess which elements of the MRI scan are essential to creating a complete and accurate image. This allowed Ezra to enhance image quality in high-speed MRI scans that are at the limits of the current standard of care, according to the company.

Dr. Daniel Sodickson, Chief of Innovation and Director of the Center for Advanced Imaging Innovation and Research in the Department of Radiology at NYU, who worked with Ezra’s team to develop the Ezra Flash, said that the FDA clearance of Ezra Flash is an important landmark and the beginning of a sea change in how medical imaging is used. He believes that Ezra’s use of MRI as a tool for early detection of cancer prior to the development of symptoms is a safety net of proactive monitoring that has previously only been available to patients with certain well-established risk factors. Ezra Flash will increase the accessibility of early-warning MRI, and Ezra’s dataset of repeated scans over time will help it to prevent false positives and ensure that the warnings it provides are appropriate and actionable.

Ezra’s AI technology is an innovative solution to the problem of early detection of cancer, which is critical in enhancing the chances of successful treatment. With its end-to-end cancer screening platform, Ezra is set to make early detection of cancer accessible and affordable to people worldwide, a vital step towards achieving its ultimate goal of detecting cancer early for everyone in the world.

News Source : Tutubi News Magazine

