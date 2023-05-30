“Early diagnosis asthma”: Experts stress importance of early diagnosis in preventing severe asthma

Creating Awareness on Asthma: A Global Challenge

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that affects millions of people worldwide. According to the Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal, Prof Dr Alfreed Zafar, currently 3.6 million people are asthma patients globally. However, timely diagnosis and proper treatment can prevent the disease. Therefore, people associated with the medical field, media, civil society, and social organizations should play their role in creating awareness on this issue.

The Impact of Modern Era and Environmental Pollution

Prof Dr Alfreed Zafar explained that asthma can be transmitted from parents to children, but the development of the modern era, industrialization, expansion of cities, and increase in environmental pollution have spread this disease. Therefore, it is essential to control environmental pollution, and the concerned departments should strictly implement traffic rules. The use of “smog-free technology” in brick and other big factories should also be ensured to run industries without any fear for the health of the people.

World Health Organization’s Title on Asthma Care for All

This year, the World Health Organization has given the title of “Asthma Care for All,” which aims to spread more and more awareness among people and draw special attention to the care and treatment of patients suffering from asthma. In this context, a walk and awareness seminar were organized in Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Asthma. Prof Saulatullah Khan, Dr Javed Magsi, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Hafiza Shafia Naz, LGH MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, and Dr Abdul Aziz also expressed their views on this occasion.

The Role of Medical Experts

Medical experts at the seminar emphasized that asthma must be treated by a qualified physician, and if any breathing problems or symptoms are still there, immediate diagnosis is vital so that timely treatment can be started to prevent the severity of the disease. They said that usually, the use of “inhaler” provides immediate relief to the patients, but proper treatment should be started in the light of doctors’ advice and diagnostic reports.

Preventing Asthma through Best Medical Arrangements

MS LGH Dr Khalid Bin Aslam said that patients in the Pulmonology Ward of Lahore General Hospital are availing the best medical arrangements for treatment and diagnosis of asthma. Therefore, citizens should feel free to come for their medical problems and avail the services of General Hospital, especially to prevent asthma.

The Impact of Pollen Allergy

Dr Javed Magsi, Dr Irfan, Dr Hafiza Shafia Naz said that in some areas, “pollen allergy” also affects people, and they temporarily suffer from asthma. It can lead to heart disease, high blood pressure, and other health issues in a person.

Conclusion

In conclusion, creating awareness on asthma is a global challenge. It is essential to control environmental pollution, and the concerned departments should strictly implement traffic rules. The use of “smog-free technology” in brick and other big factories should also be ensured to run industries without any fear for the health of the people. Medical experts emphasized that asthma must be treated by a qualified physician, and if any breathing problems or symptoms are still there, immediate diagnosis is vital so that timely treatment can be started to prevent the severity of the disease. Finally, the best medical arrangements for treatment and diagnosis of asthma are available at the Pulmonology Ward of Lahore General Hospital.

Asthma diagnosis Early warning signs of asthma Importance of early asthma detection Preventing severe asthma attacks Asthma management through early diagnosis

News Source : Our Correspondent

Source Link :Early diagnosis vital to prevent severity of asthma: experts/