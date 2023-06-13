Early Morning Crash on Airline Hwy Claims Life of Marquise Hebert

Marquise Hebert Dies in Early Morning Crash on Airline Hwy

Marquise Hebert, aged 28, tragically lost his life on Airline Hwy in a fatal accident that occurred during the early hours of the morning. The incident happened when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported that the accident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Hwy and Old Hammond Hwy. The driver of the vehicle that hit Mr. Hebert remained at the scene and cooperated with the authorities.

Mr. Hebert was pronounced dead at the scene. The police are investigating the cause of the accident, and it is not yet clear whether drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors.

Marquise Hebert was a beloved member of his community, and his loss has left his family, friends, and acquaintances in shock and grief. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

