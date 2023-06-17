Early Morning Shooting in Lancaster Leaves One Dead and Two Injured, Including a Woman today.

Posted on June 17, 2023

Early Saturday morning, Lancaster Bureau of Police were called to the 600 block of North Plum Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a 27-year-old woman who had died from an apparent gunshot wound. Additionally, officers were informed of two adults who had sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and were receiving treatment at a nearby hospital shortly after responding to the 3 a.m. call.

News Source : Jan Murphy | jmurphy@pennlive.com
Source Link :Woman dead, two others wounded in early morning shooting in Lancaster/

