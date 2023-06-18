Early Morning Shooting in Oakland Claims One Life today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police have reported that one person has died following an early morning shooting in Oakland on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of 39th Ave. Officers arrived at the scene to find a victim who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Despite the arrival of medics, the victim was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim will be released once their family has been notified. Another shooting took place at a skate park near San Lorenzo, resulting in the death of another man.

Oakland shooting Fatal Oakland shooting Homicide in Oakland Gun violence in Oakland Oakland crime news

News Source : Bay City News

Source Link :One person dead in the wake of an early morning Oakland shooting/