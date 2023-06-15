Early Morning Shooting on Tusculum Ct. Leaves One Person Dead, Reports MNPD today.

Early Morning Shooting on Tusculum Ct. Leaves One Person Dead, Reports MNPD today.

Posted on June 15, 2023

According to Metro Nashville Police, a shooting occurred in Antioch resulting in the death of a man. The incident was reported at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Thursday. As of now, there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and updates will be provided.

News Source : FOX 17 Digital Staff
Source Link :MNPD: One dead after early morning shooting on Tusculum Ct./

