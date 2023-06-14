Early Morning Shooting Results in One Fatality and One Injury | News today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, a shooting occurred on Eureka Road in Ashtabula Township resulting in the death of a 40-year-old woman from Kingsville and injury of a 42-year-old man from Ashtabula. The incident was reported to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center around 4:30 a.m. According to the caller, two individuals entered a residence on the property, shot the victims, and fled on foot. Upon arrival, deputies found the victims inside a box truck that had been converted into a dwelling. The woman was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead after being taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center, while the man was shot in his right leg and was transferred to MetroHealth in Cleveland. The male victim reported that two male suspects attempted to rob them and fired shots when they were told there was nothing to steal. The suspects are still at large, and the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available.

News Source : Star Beacon

Source Link :One killed, one injured in early morning shooting | News/