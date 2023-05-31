“early RA prognosis”: The Presence of Specific Symptom Clusters at Diagnosis Indicates a Worse Early Prognosis for RA: Evidence from the Canadian Early Arthritis Cohort

Identifying Symptom Clusters in Early Rheumatoid Arthritis: Implications for Prognosis and Quality of Life

Early rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by multiple symptoms that often impact daily function and overall quality of life (HRQL). However, little is known about whether there are distinct symptom clusters evident at diagnosis that could identify patients with a poorer prognosis, or the stability of these clusters over time. In this study, we aimed to identify patient-reported symptom clusters at RA diagnosis, associated sociodemographic and RA characteristics, and the stability of these clusters over the first 6 months.

Methods

Using data from the Canadian Early Arthritis Cohort (CATCH), we applied latent class analysis with baseline PROMIS-29 pain, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and sleep scores to select relevant symptoms and levels using AIC, BIC, G-square and log-likelihood results. Baseline PRO and clinical differences among clusters were compared. Next, we evaluated the stability of these clusters at 3 and 6 months. Latent transition analysis was used to estimate the probability of transitioning among classes.

Results

The study sample included 310 adults with a new RA diagnosis, with 6-month PROs available, and who were MTX naïve at baseline. Participants had a mean age of 56, CDAI 29.3, and symptoms for 5 months; 67% were women and 78% White. The optimal symptom set included pain, fatigue, depression, and anxiety (levels: none, mild, moderate, severe). We identified 4 clusters: Minimal (12%); Moderate Pain Dominant (40%); Multiple Moderate-Severe (35%); and Multiple Mild (11%). Clusters had similar sociodemographics except Minimal were slightly older and less female; SJC and TJC were similar among classes Multiple Mild or Moderate-Severe classes had significantly worse mood and sleep. More patients in Multiple Moderate-Severe and Moderate Pain had parenteral steroids whereas numerically more in Minimal or Multiple Mild groups were on oral steroids.

Substantial improvement was evident in 67% at 3 months (42% Minimal, 25% Multiple Mild; Figure 1). At 6 months, 45% were Minimal and 25% Multiple Mild. The best prognosis was for Minimal; almost all stayed Minimal at 3 (95%) and 6 (87%) months. Next best was Moderate Pain where 71% improved (Minimal 64%; Multiple Mild 7%). A poorer prognosis was seen for Multiple Moderate-Severe: at 3 months, 61% improved (13% Minimal, 33% Multiple Mild). Multiple Mild also were less likely to improve with 11% Minimal and 6% worsening by 3 months.

Conclusion

In conclusion, our study identified 4 distinct symptom clusters around diagnosis that were stable over 6 months and had distinct PRO profiles. By examining symptom clusters, we found more homogeneous groups of patients. Our results also suggested that having multiple symptoms around diagnosis was associated with less improvement over the first 6 months, and may signal a more guarded prognosis for symptom improvement and HRQL in early RA. Our findings have important implications for the early management of RA and the need for individualized treatment plans that take into account the presence of multiple symptoms and their impact on patients’ overall well-being.

