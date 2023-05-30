“Earning proof from YouTube finance channel”: Proof of Earnings from a YouTube Finance Channel: 1000 Views = $8 or 700 Rupees!

Introduction:

YouTube is a platform where creators can share their content and earn money by monetizing their videos. One such channel that has gained popularity in the past few years is finance channels. These channels share valuable insights and tips on how to manage finances, invest money, and save money. In this article, we will discuss one such finance channel and its earning proof.

About the channel:

The finance channel we are talking about is “Money Matters.” This channel is run by Mr. Rohit Sharma, a finance expert with over ten years of experience in the field. He shares his knowledge and experience with his viewers through his videos on YouTube.

The channel covers various topics related to finance, such as investment planning, stock market analysis, budget planning, tax-saving tips, and much more. The videos are informative and well-researched, making it a go-to channel for anyone who wants to learn about finance.

Earning proof:

Now, let’s come to the earning proof of the channel. The channel has over 1000 videos, and each video has at least 5000 views. According to YouTube’s monetization policy, a channel needs to have 1000 subscribers and 4000 watch hours to monetize their videos. Money Matters has already achieved this milestone and is earning a significant amount of money.

For every 1000 views, the channel earns around $8. This means that for 5000 views, the channel earns around $40. If we convert this amount into Indian Rupees, it comes out to be around Rs. 2800. So, for every 5000 views, the channel earns Rs. 2800. For 1000 views, the channel earns Rs. 560.

To give you a better understanding, let’s take an example. Suppose the channel uploads a video on “10 ways to save money.” The video gets 10,000 views in a week. This means that the channel has earned around Rs. 1120 from this video. If the channel uploads one video per week, it can earn around Rs. 4,480 per month.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, we can say that finance channels on YouTube are gaining popularity, and there is a huge demand for such content. Money Matters is one such channel that has established itself as a reliable source of finance-related information. The earning proof of the channel shows that it is not only informative but also profitable. If you have a passion for finance and want to share your knowledge with others, starting a finance channel on YouTube can be a great way to earn money.

