“earnings”: What Is the Earnings of ‘The Dream’ from His Boxing Career?

Devin Haney is a name synonymous with boxing. As the current undisputed lightweight champion, Haney has established himself as one of the best in the business. And with his upcoming bout against former champion Vasyl Lomachenko, the world is eagerly awaiting the outcome of this high-stakes clash.

But while the fight promises to be a blockbuster event, it’s also a reminder of just how much money is at stake in the world of boxing. So ahead of the Haney vs Lomachenko bout, we take a look at how much Devin Haney is worth and how he’s grown his net worth over the years.

According to reports, Haney’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $7 million. The bulk of his earnings comes from his boxing purses, with a portion also coming from sponsorships and endorsements. It’s a remarkable feat for someone so young, especially when you consider that Haney’s net worth was only $4.5 million in 2018.

In his last bout against George Kambosos Jr., Haney reportedly pocketed a purse of $2.8 million. It’s no surprise then that his net worth has grown so significantly over the years. And when you consider the fact that Haney will be facing Lomachenko this weekend, it’s safe to assume that he’ll be earning a similar amount.

But it’s not just in the ring where Haney is making money. The boxer has a number of lucrative sponsorships and endorsements under his belt, including brands like SNAC Nutrition, Everlast, and Monster Energy. All of these add to his overall net worth, and as he continues to gain more exposure in the sport, it’s likely that his earnings from sponsorships will only increase.

So what does the future hold for Devin Haney’s net worth? If he can continue to stay undefeated and hold on to his belts, there’s no doubt that his earnings will continue to grow. And with more big events on the horizon, it’s possible that he could break the $10 million mark by the end of 2023.

Of course, it’s worth noting that net worth is just one way of measuring success in the world of boxing. Haney’s talent in the ring speaks for itself, and his accomplishments as a fighter are a testament to his hard work and dedication. But it’s clear that his success has also translated into financial gain, and for a young athlete like Haney, that’s a remarkable achievement.

In the end, whether you’re a fan of boxing or not, it’s hard not to be impressed by Devin Haney’s net worth. It’s a reflection not only of his skill in the ring but also of his ability to build a brand and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of sports. And with his next fight just around the corner, there’s no telling what other milestones Haney will achieve in the years to come.

