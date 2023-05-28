Sahebrao Namdeo Bhutambare – murder victim : Earthmover Operator Sahebrao Namdeo Bhutambare Found Brutally Murdered, Two Friends Arrested for the Crime

Two friends of an earthmover operator, Sahebrao Namdeo Bhutambare, were arrested by police for allegedly bludgeoning him to death over personal and financial disputes near Pune district’s Narayangaon town. The two friends, Priyal Gangaram Khermale and Devram Vitthal Kokate, were identified as the suspects after Bhutambare’s relatives identified him from photos circulated on social media. Khermale had an extramarital affair with a family member of the deceased and had lent money to Bhutambare, which resulted in the brutal murder, according to police. The suspects were remanded in police custody after interrogation.

Read Full story : 2 arrested in Pune’s Narayangaon for bludgeoning friend to death over dispute /

News Source : The Indian Express

Narayangaon murder case Dispute over money leads to murder Friends turn foes in Pune Bludgeoning death in Narayangaon Crime news in Pune