East 17 Singer Brian Harvey disrupts Prince Harry’s phone hacking trial outside court

Brian Harvey phone hacking claim : East 17 singer Brian Harvey causes disturbance outside High Court during Prince Harry phone hacking trial

Brian Harvey, a former member of the boy band East 17, was spotted shouting outside the High Court during the live BBC broadcast of Prince Harry’s phone hacking case against Mirror publishers. Harvey, who was wearing a ‘BHTV’ tracksuit and carrying a printout of an email, yelled “I will help you,” which may have been a reference to his own phone hacking claim against News Group Newspapers. The BBC News broadcaster apologised for the disturbance, but it was unclear whether Harvey had used any profanity. Harvey has faced personal struggles since leaving East 17 in 1997, including being reportedly run over by his own car in 2005 and dropping out of a celebrity version of Big Brother.

News Source : William Mata

Brian Harvey news Prince Harry phone-hacking trial East 17 singer appearance Celebrity court appearances Media scandals and trials