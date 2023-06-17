East Charlotte shooting leaves one dead and three injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in east Charlotte. The incident took place at Fusion Lounge near the 6400 block of Independence Boulevard at approximately 2 am. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered a deceased male and three victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. To aid in the investigation, individuals with any relevant information are urged to contact the Homicide Unit detective, Detective Dudley, at 704-432-TIPS or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com. Stay informed on the latest developments by downloading the WBTV News app. Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

