Adina Azarian – victim of East Hampton plane crash : East Hampton Woman, Daughter, Nanny, and Pilot Die in Virginia Plane Crash: Remembering Adina Azarian and Aria

The tragic plane crash that took the lives of a mother, her young daughter, their nanny, and their pilot in rural Virginia has left their loved ones grieving and sharing cherished memories. Adina Azarian, 49, and her daughter Aria, along with their live-in nanny Evadnie Smith and pilot Jeff Hefner, were on board the private Cessna when it passed through restricted airspace in Washington, D.C., causing a sonic boom and sparking a response from fighter jets. Azarian’s older brother, Steven White, describes her as a loving and successful woman who worked hard to achieve all that she accomplished. Aria was the light of her mother’s life, and the siblings made sure to visit each other regularly. Azarian’s biological mother, Christine Graham, echoes these sentiments and remembers her daughter as a shy but caring child who always made friends easily. The family finds solace in knowing that if the worst had to happen, at least Azarian, Aria, and Smith didn’t suffer and are together forever now.

News Source : Lisa Finn

