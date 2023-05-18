“East Harlem shooting” today : Police seek suspects in fatal shooting in East Harlem

1. #EastHarlemShooting

2. #ManDeadInShooting

3. #PoliceSearchForSuspects

4. #GunViolenceInHarlem

5. #JusticeForShootingVictim

A man was shot dead outside a flower shop and apartment building on East 116th Street in East Harlem early on Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old victim was found at 1:49 am by officers responding to a 911 call. He had a bullet wound to his chest and was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. The police have not released the victim’s name and no arrests have been made so far. Detectives are investigating the incident and have yet to determine a motive for the shooting. Crime Stoppers has asked anyone with information to contact them.

The shooting on East 116th Street is one of 14 shooting incidents with 15 victims reported in the area so far this year. The police have stated that overall crime in the command has dropped by 18.96% in 2023. However, residents will be concerned about the recent rise in the number of shootings in the area. The police have not confirmed the description of a suspect wearing black clothing who was said to have fled southbound along 3rd Avenue. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or submit tips online.

Read Full story : East Harlem shooting leaves man dead, police searching for suspects /

News Source : amNewYork

1. East Harlem shooting

2. Man dead in East Harlem

3. Police searching for shooting suspects

4. Crime in East Harlem

5. Homicide investigation in East Harlem