“East Reno Police Activity” today : Intense Police Presence in East Reno Community

Intense Police Presence in Reno’s Eastern Neighborhood today 2023.

According to the photographer on the scene, the police were attempting to persuade an individual to leave their residence. No further details were provided regarding the reason for the police’s presence or the identity of the person inside the home.

Read Full story : Heavy Police Activity In East Reno Neighborhood /

News Source : 2 News KTVN

Reno police activity East Reno neighborhood safety Increased police presence Crime prevention efforts Community policing efforts