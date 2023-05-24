“East Village shooting” today : One person dead and another wounded in shooting incident in East Village

“East Village shooting” today : One person dead and another wounded in shooting incident in East Village

Posted on May 24, 2023

One person killed and another injured in East Village shooting today 2023.
A shooting in front of San Diego Central Library resulted in one dead and one wounded person, with the shooter still at large. The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m. Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting, which prompted the closure of the library for the remainder of the day.

News Source : City News Service

  1. East Village shooting
  2. Fatal shooting in East Village
  3. Gun violence in New York City
  4. Crime in East Village
  5. Police investigation in East Village shooting
Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply