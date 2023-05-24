“East Village shooting” today : One person dead and another wounded in shooting incident in East Village

One person killed and another injured in East Village shooting today 2023.

A shooting in front of San Diego Central Library resulted in one dead and one wounded person, with the shooter still at large. The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m. Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting, which prompted the closure of the library for the remainder of the day.

Read Full story : East Village shooting leaves one dead, another wounded /

News Source : City News Service

East Village shooting Fatal shooting in East Village Gun violence in New York City Crime in East Village Police investigation in East Village shooting