“East Village shooting” today : Suspect at large after East Village shooting results in one fatality.

Suspect still at large after fatal shooting in East Village today 2023.
A shooting outside San Diego Central Library on May 23 left one person dead and another injured. The incident occurred in the 300 block of Park Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. The suspect remained at large, and the library was closed for the rest of the day. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.
News Source : McKinnon Broadcasting
- East Village shooting
- Suspect at large
- Homicide investigation
- Manhattan crime
- Police search for suspect