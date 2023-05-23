“East Village shooting” today : Suspect at large after East Village shooting results in one fatality.

Suspect still at large after fatal shooting in East Village today 2023.

A shooting outside San Diego Central Library on May 23 left one person dead and another injured. The incident occurred in the 300 block of Park Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. The suspect remained at large, and the library was closed for the rest of the day. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

News Source : McKinnon Broadcasting

