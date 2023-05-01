EastEnders, John Partridge, comeback, Roxy Mitchell, return. : John Partridge from EastEnders discusses potential return as Roxy Mitchell makes a comeback

Former EastEnders star John Partridge has revealed that he would consider returning to the soap if Rita Simons’ character Roxy Mitchell returned full-time. Partridge played Christian Clarke on the show from 2008 to 2012, with guest appearances from 2014 to 2016, while Roxy was killed off in 2017. However, Roxy recently returned in an imagined interaction with her on-screen daughter Amy Mitchell. Speaking to Radio Times, Partridge said that if Simons made a miraculous recovery, he believed it would be his duty as Christian to have one final rock ‘n’ roll with Roxy. He also joked that he could still rock a vest and tight jeans at the age of 52. Despite acknowledging the shelf-life of characters, Partridge left the door open to a potential return, saying he would never say never as an actor.

