Eastern Colorado Springs shooting claims life on Saturday night today.

An investigation is underway into a shooting that occurred over the weekend in Colorado Springs. The incident happened on Frost Lane, near Platte and Murray, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to authorities, one individual has died. As of Sunday morning, police have not disclosed any information regarding the suspect or whether the victim and suspect were acquainted. More details will be provided as they become available. This article is copyrighted by KKTV in 2023. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.kktv.com

Source Link :1 dead in eastern Colorado Springs shooting Saturday night/