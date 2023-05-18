“Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Miami Heat win”: Miami Heat snatch homecourt advantage from Boston Celtics by winning Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

1. #MiamiHeat

CNN

—



Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Dominate Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have continued their playoff hot streak with an impressive 123-116 road win against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Miami had to come through the Play-In tournament as the 8-seed but have not let their underdog status have any bearing on their impressive playoff run so far. Erik Spoelstra’s team took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round before winning a war of attrition against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semis.

The Heat’s upset win against the Celtics is another message to those who thought their time was up.

In front of a packed TD Garden in Boston, the Celtics took the initiative and were in control throughout the first half – going into the break with a 66-57 advantage.

But, as ever, Spoelstra’s scrappy bunch came out all guns blazing and left it all out on the court with a dominant third quarter – outscoring the Celtics 46-25.

Boston somewhat rallied in the final 12 minutes, but it was not enough to claw back the deficit that Butler and Co. had inflicted on the Celtics.