“Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 live stream”: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics – Watch Live Stream, Game Time, and Odds

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals: Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 Preview

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are set to face off in Game 2 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. The series is shaping up to be a tightly contested battle with the Celtics aiming to defend homecourt in a must-win matchup and the Heat looking to keep the momentum rolling following a Game 1 win.

Heat Steal Game 1

The Heat stole Game 1 with a 123-116 win on the road, with six different players scoring in double digits. Miami now holds homecourt advantage in the series, with plenty of praise handed to Jimmy Butler (35 points) and Bam Adebayo (20 points).

The Celtics had no answer for the four other players that logged 15 points, and the reality is that the Heat could not miss from beyond the arc either, shooting 51.6 percent from three-point range. While Miami had the hot hand from deep, it was the opposite for Boston as it finished 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The momentum shifted in the third quarter, as the Celtics were outscored 46-25 by the Heat with head coach Joe Mazzulla questionably not calling a single timeout to try and stop the bleeding.

Celtics Look to Rally

Despite the loss, the Celtics will be quick to remember that their last series against the Philadelphia 76ers began similarly with a Game 1 loss at home, only for Boston to rally and advance after seven games.

The Celtics will need a strong performance from their star players, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 60 points in Game 1. Boston will also need to improve their three-point shooting and make adjustments in the third quarter to avoid another blowout.

How to Watch

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Conclusion

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Heat is shaping up to be an exciting and closely contested series. With the Heat stealing Game 1 on the road, the Celtics will need to rally and defend homecourt in Game 2 to avoid falling behind in the series. Fans can catch all the action on TNT or via streaming services with a cable-login subscription or free trial.

News Source : Pete Hernandez

Source Link :Heat vs. Celtics live stream: How to watch, game time, odds for Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals/