Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 live stream: Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals: Watch Celtics vs. Heat Live Stream, Game Time, and Betting Odds

TNT to Host Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face off in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. TNT will host the game, which will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Celtics Look to Bounce Back

After dropping the first two games of the series at home, the Celtics are now facing a must-win situation in Game 3. Boston struggled in Game 1, with Miami’s defense overwhelming the team en route to a 117-114 victory. In Game 2, Boston held a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but a taunt by Grant Williams seemed to ignite a fire in Jimmy Butler and the Heat, who were able to come back and take the win.

Now, the Celtics will need to regroup and find a way to stop the Heat’s impressive run. Boston has the talent to win, but needs to play a complete game and avoid costly mistakes if they hope to stay alive in the series.

Heat Look to Extend Lead

The Heat, on the other hand, are riding high after their two victories in Boston. With the series shifting to Miami, the team will look to put on a show for their home fans and extend their lead to 3-0.

Miami’s defense has been outstanding so far in the series, with players like Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler making life difficult for Boston’s stars. If the Heat can continue to play at this level, they will be tough to beat.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

If you’re looking to catch the game, TNT will be broadcasting it live at 8:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have access to a TV, you can stream the game online on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. However, you will need a cable-login subscription to do so.

If you don’t have a cable login, you can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Final Thoughts

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals promises to be an exciting matchup between two talented teams. The Celtics will need to find a way to bounce back and avoid falling into a 3-0 hole, while the Heat will look to continue their impressive run and take a commanding lead in the series.

Regardless of the outcome, fans are sure to be in for a thrilling game of basketball on Sunday night.

