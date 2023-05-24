“Eastern North Carolina Vinegar BBQ Sauce Recipe”: Ed Mitchell’s BBQ Recipe: Tangy Vinegar-Based Sauce from Eastern North Carolina

The Signature BBQ Sauce of North Carolina Pitmaster Ed Mitchell

Ed Mitchell is a renowned pitmaster from North Carolina, known for his mastery of traditional Southern BBQ. His new cookbook, “Ed Mitchell’s Barbeque,” not only shares his favorite recipes but also his signature BBQ sauce.

What Makes Ed Mitchell’s BBQ Sauce Unique?

Ed Mitchell’s BBQ sauce is a perfect blend of savory, sweet, and tangy flavors that complement the smoky flavor of the meat. He uses a combination of traditional BBQ sauce ingredients like ketchup, vinegar, and brown sugar, but also adds some unique ingredients that give it a distinctive flavor.

Ingredients

To make Ed Mitchell’s BBQ sauce, you will need:

2 cups ketchup

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup molasses

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Instructions

Here are the steps to make Ed Mitchell’s BBQ sauce:

In a large saucepan, combine all the ingredients and whisk until well combined. Place the saucepan on medium heat and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and let the sauce simmer for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it has thickened and the flavors have melded together. Remove the saucepan from heat and let the sauce cool completely before using.

Uses for Ed Mitchell’s BBQ Sauce

Ed Mitchell’s BBQ sauce is a versatile condiment that can be used in many ways. Here are some ideas:

As a Marinade

You can use Ed Mitchell’s BBQ sauce as a marinade for meats like chicken, pork, and beef. Simply coat the meat in the sauce and let it marinate for a few hours or overnight before grilling or smoking.

As a Dipping Sauce

Ed Mitchell’s BBQ sauce is a perfect dipping sauce for chicken wings, ribs, and other grilled or smoked meats. Simply serve it on the side and let your guests dip to their hearts’ content.

As a Glaze

You can also use Ed Mitchell’s BBQ sauce as a glaze for meats like ham or pork chops. Simply brush the sauce onto the meat during the last few minutes of cooking and let it caramelize for a delicious, sticky glaze.

Conclusion

Ed Mitchell’s BBQ sauce is a must-try for any BBQ lover. Its unique blend of flavors will elevate any grilled or smoked meat dish to the next level. The recipe is easy to make and can be customized to your liking by adjusting the amount of spice or sweetness. Give it a try and impress your guests with your newfound BBQ sauce expertise!

