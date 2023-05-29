“Eastern Turkey road accident” today : Eastern Turkey road accident claims the lives of 4 and injures 3 others.

Eastern Türkiye road accident claims 4 lives and leaves 3 injured today 2023.
Four people have died and three others were injured in a collision between a passenger minibus and a truck on the Sivas-Malatya highway in eastern Turkey. The incident occurred on Monday morning on a slippery road due to heavy rainfall. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident.

