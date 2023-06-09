Eastern U.S. experiences poor air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires







Canadian Wildfires Affect Eastern U.S. Air Quality

Smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires has traveled all the way to the eastern United States, causing poor air quality in many areas. The wildfires have been burning for weeks and have already consumed thousands of hectares of forested land. The smoke has led to hazy skies and reduced visibility in some cities, and is posing a health risk for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.