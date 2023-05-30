“Eastman Chemical Company”: Why Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Should Be on Your Radar: 3 Compelling Reasons

Why Eastman Chemical (EMN) Should Be Considered: A Three-Point Analysis

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has been a disappointment for investors over the past year, with its stock losing over 23% of its market cap and underperforming its peers from the materials sector. However, there are three reasons why investors should consider EMN at this point.

Forward Valuations Don’t Reflect Superior Operating Leverage

EMN continues to be hampered by customer inventory destocking activities in some of its key markets. However, once it can get FY23 out of the way, the outlook looks a lot more positive. EMN’s unwillingness to compromise on pricing has led to group operating margins increasing by 60bps to 17.8% this year, despite a topline decline of -3% in FY23. EMN’s exposure to lucrative segments within the auto market, such as premium EVs, where the opportunity to leverage its interlayer product portfolio is expected to be over 3.5x more than what it is with ICEs, also makes it an attractive investment option. Sell-side estimates for FY24 and FY25 show EMN’s EBITDA growth and EPS growth likely to come in at a much higher cadence than revenue growth, highlighting the potential of operating leverage on the cards. Despite this, EMN is only trading at 9.1x forward P/E and represents a 21% discount to the stock’s 5-year average P/E multiple of 11.52x.

EMN’s Ever-Present Dividend Sub-Plot Looks Alluring

EMN’s consistent dividend sub-plot has been overshadowed by weak operating dynamics. However, the company’s “use of cash” policy in the Annual Report shows that the priority first goes towards paying quarterly dividends, followed by M&A, buybacks, and debt pay downs. Despite weak Q1, EMN management guided to FY23 operating cash flow of around $1.4bn, representing a growth of roughly 40% YoY from last year’s level. EMN’s annual dividend cash outflow will likely be around $0.4bn, providing solid coverage of 3.5x. EMN has been distributing dividends for 28 years and growing it for 13 straight years, making it an attractive investment option. EMN’s payout levels too are more generous than what other specialty chemical entities pay.

Good Risk-Reward On The Charts, Backed By Decent Insider Support

EMN’s relative strength ratio had fallen below the mid-point of the long-term range and bottomed out at the 0.5 levels before bouncing back sharply during the pandemic lows. Once again, we’re witnessing something similar with this ratio flattening out at the 0.5 levels in recent weeks, positioning EMN nicely to benefit from some mean-reversion momentum going forward. EMN has been chopping along within a broad ascending channel, with the price currently taking support at the lower boundary of the channel. Notable insiders have been using the recent flattening of the price action to increase their stake, accounting for share purchases rather than share sales.

Conclusion

Despite its recent underperformance, EMN has several positive outlooks that make it an attractive investment option. Its unwillingness to compromise on pricing has led to an increase in group operating margins despite a topline decline in FY23. EMN’s consistent dividend sub-plot, generous payout levels, and coverage of 3.5x make it an attractive investment option. EMN’s relative strength ratio, broad ascending channel, and insider support indicate a good risk-reward on the charts. Overall, these factors make EMN a stock worth considering for investors.

