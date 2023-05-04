“Eastmoor Academy student killed in crash” Today : Family reminisces about Eastmoor Academy student who was adored by all, but passed away in a crash

Remembering Devon Biggs: The Tragic Loss of a Promising Student-Athlete

Devon Biggs, a freshman at Eastmoor Academy in Columbus, Ohio, was a beloved member of his community who showed great promise in his studies and athletics. However, his life was tragically cut short when he was struck and killed by a car while practicing for track.

According to a crash report from Columbus police, the driver of a Pontiac Bonneville was attempting to give her daughter a pacifier in the back seat when she looked up and saw traffic had come to a halt. She reportedly swerved to the right to avoid hitting the vehicles in front of her but ended up going up over the curb and striking Biggs.

Despite being rushed to Grant Medical Center, Devon succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff. His death has been a devastating loss for his family, friends, and the entire community.

“Devon was a popular student-athlete at the school and he showed great promise in his studies and loved his community,” said Columbus City Schools in a statement.

For Devon’s family in Trumbull County, the loss has been unimaginable. “He was loved by everybody. We went to a track meet about two months ago down at OSU and he was just like a brother to everybody he met down there,” said Richard Biggs, Devon’s grandfather.

Devon’s mother, who had recently moved to Columbus from Lordstown with him, was met with an outpouring of support from the entire school when she went to collect his belongings. “The whole ninth-grade class was standing there, the whole track team, teachers, and administrators were all standing at the door waiting on her. It’s a tight school and he loved it,” said Richard.

A memorial has been set up at the site of the crash to honor Devon’s life and legacy. His passing serves as a reminder of the importance of safety on the roads, and the devastating consequences that can come from distracted driving.

The loss of Devon Biggs has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and community. His memory will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he made during his time on this earth.

