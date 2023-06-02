“Easy Biryani Recipe”: Beginners’ Guide to Making Quick and Delicious Biryani: Egg and Potato Biryani Recipe

Super Easy Biryani Recipe For Beginners

Biryani is a classic South Asian dish that is beloved by people all over the world. It’s a flavorful and aromatic dish that is perfect for any occasion. If you’re new to cooking or are looking for an easy biryani recipe, then you’ve come to the right place. This super easy biryani recipe is perfect for beginners and can be made with just a few simple ingredients.

Anday Ki Dum Biryani

Anday ki dum biryani, also known as egg biryani, is a popular variation of biryani that is loved by many. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

2 cups basmati rice

4 eggs

1 onion, sliced

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 cup yogurt

1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Boil the eggs and cut them into halves. Heat oil in a pan and fry the onions until golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add tomatoes, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Cook until the tomatoes are soft. Add yogurt and mix well. Add the boiled eggs and mix gently. Drain the soaked rice and add it to a pot with 4 cups of water. Add salt and bring it to a boil. Cook the rice until it’s 80% done. Take a large pot and add a layer of rice. Add a layer of egg masala on top of the rice. Repeat the layers until the rice and egg masala are finished. Top with chopped coriander leaves. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 20 minutes. Serve hot.

Egg & Aloo Biryani Recipe

Egg and aloo biryani, also known as egg and potato biryani, is another popular variation of biryani that is loved by many. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

2 cups basmati rice

4 eggs

2 potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 onion, sliced

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 cup yogurt

1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Boil the eggs and cut them into halves. Heat oil in a pan and fry the potatoes until they are golden brown. Remove and keep aside. In the same oil, fry the onions until golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add tomatoes, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Cook until the tomatoes are soft. Add yogurt and mix well. Add the boiled eggs and fried potatoes. Mix gently. Drain the soaked rice and add it to a pot with 4 cups of water. Add salt and bring it to a boil. Cook the rice until it’s 80% done. Take a large pot and add a layer of rice. Add a layer of egg and potato masala on top of the rice. Repeat the layers until the rice and masala are finished. Top with chopped coriander leaves. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 20 minutes. Serve hot.

Both of these biryani recipes are easy to make and are perfect for beginners. They’re also versatile and can be customized to your liking. So, give them a try and enjoy a delicious and flavorful meal!

