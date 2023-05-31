Easy Bread Recipe: Triples Kitchen’s Deliciously Easy Bread Recipe by Shemin Shanas and Noora Shemin

Simple Bread Recipe from Triples Kitchen

Are you looking for a simple bread recipe that you can make at home? Look no further than Triples Kitchen! In this article, we will share our easy-to-follow recipe for delicious homemade bread. Let’s get started!

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon instant yeast

1 1/2 cups warm water

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, sugar, and instant yeast. Add the warm water and stir until a soft, sticky dough forms. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 10 minutes, until it becomes smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a damp towel, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour, until it doubles in size. Punch down the dough and shape it into a loaf. Place the loaf in a greased bread pan and let it rise again for about 30 minutes, until it reaches the top of the pan. Bake the bread in a preheated 375°F oven for 30-35 minutes, until it is golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove the bread from the oven and let it cool in the pan for a few minutes. Then, transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips:

Make sure your water is warm, but not too hot. If it is too hot, it can kill the yeast and your bread won’t rise.

Kneading the dough is an important step in developing the gluten, which gives the bread its structure. Don’t skip it!

If you want a crustier bread, you can brush the top of the loaf with an egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon of water) before baking.

You can also add herbs, spices, or grated cheese to the dough for extra flavor.

Conclusion:

There you have it – a simple bread recipe that anyone can make at home! This recipe is perfect for beginners or anyone who wants to enjoy fresh, homemade bread without a lot of fuss. Give it a try and let us know how it turns out!

Authors:

This article is written by Shemin Shanas and Noora Shemin, the founders of Triples Kitchen. They are passionate about cooking and sharing their love of food with others. To learn more about their recipes and cooking tips, visit their website at www.tripleskitchen.com.

